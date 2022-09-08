Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $494,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 92,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 477,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.