Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $451,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.