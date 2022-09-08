Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $243.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day moving average of $249.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

