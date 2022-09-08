Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 1,406 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 414,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

