Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 413 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

