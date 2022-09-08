Insider Selling: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Sells £2,784,227.01 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 591,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.69), for a total value of £2,784,227.01 ($3,364,218.23).

Blair Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Blair Thomas sold 1,594,755 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.22), for a total transaction of £5,565,694.95 ($6,725,102.65).

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 459.80 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.78. Harbour Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 298.50 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 414.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

HBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, July 15th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

