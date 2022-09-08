Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £19,888 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATT opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Thursday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company has a market cap of £936.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.03.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
See Also
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.