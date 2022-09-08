Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Purchases £19,888 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Thursday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company has a market cap of £936.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.03.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

