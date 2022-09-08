Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.80

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.55. Inpex shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 59,791 shares changing hands.

Inpex Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

