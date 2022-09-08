Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 14,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 445,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Immunovant Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,683,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $7,672,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 422,512 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

