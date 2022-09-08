ImageCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $583.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,942.09 and approximately $583.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00255412 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,041,871 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.