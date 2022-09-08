Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 7.5% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Illumina worth $86,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $201.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,428.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Cowen cut their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

