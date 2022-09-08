Ignite Planners LLC Sells 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $505.13 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.