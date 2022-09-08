Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 187,459 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $881,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

