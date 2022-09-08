Ignite Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,458,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $2,437,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

CADE stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

