Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

EXAS opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

