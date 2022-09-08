Ignite Planners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $277.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

