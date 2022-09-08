Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,781 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

DVN stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

