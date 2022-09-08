Ideaology Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $294,306.43 and $445,711.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ideaology has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

