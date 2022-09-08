ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.28

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $22.16. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 6,042,573 shares trading hands.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 46,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 468,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 202,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,948,000 after buying an additional 2,411,009 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

