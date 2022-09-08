ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.28

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $22.16. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 6,042,573 shares trading hands.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Featured Articles
