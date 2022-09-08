Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.22 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 7.27 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.64 ($0.09), with a volume of 99,117 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £29.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.99.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
