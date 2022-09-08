Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Humanigen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.08. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Humanigen

Humanigen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Humanigen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Humanigen by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Further Reading

