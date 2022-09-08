HOPR (HOPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.84 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, HOPR has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $976,399.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030129 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00091789 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00041889 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004156 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR (HOPR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

