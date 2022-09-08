Honest (HNST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $848.00

Honest (HNST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $788,806.90 and approximately $848.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,332.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.79 or 0.09039125 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00873498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

