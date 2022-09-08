Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 95,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 957,166 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $26.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

About Honda Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.