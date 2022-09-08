HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) is Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares during the quarter. HomeTrust Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.64% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.87. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,532. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $359.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.