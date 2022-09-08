Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.31

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.
Hino Motors Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69.
Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter.
Hino Motors Company Profile
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.
