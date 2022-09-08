Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 9,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,807. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

