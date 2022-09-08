Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.1 %

HPE stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after buying an additional 1,205,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,105,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.