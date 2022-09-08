Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) in the last few weeks:

9/4/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HPE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,913,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

