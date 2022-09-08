Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 507336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

