HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $62.52. 14,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,008. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.