HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.69. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

