Head-To-Head Survey: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextSource Materials and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextSource Materials currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than B2Gold.

0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and B2Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.72 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.01 $420.07 million $0.37 9.03

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41% B2Gold 21.21% 11.73% 9.81%

Summary

B2Gold beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

