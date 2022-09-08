Head-To-Head Review: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.21% -1.87% -1.52% Hut 8 Mining -58.30% 2.24% 1.95%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.51, meaning that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 9 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 1 3 0 2.75

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.15%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 321.25%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Hut 8 Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million 2.46 -$33.83 million ($1.15) -16.82 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.55 -$58.02 million ($0.56) -3.25

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

