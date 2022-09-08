Head to Head Review: Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source $1.17 billion 1.44 -$181.50 million ($0.06) -113.00

This table compares California First Leasing and Custom Truck One Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Custom Truck One Source.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for California First Leasing and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

Custom Truck One Source has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.34%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% Custom Truck One Source -0.96% -0.87% -0.27%

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments. The Equipment Rental Solutions owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The Truck and Equipment Sales segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The Aftermarket Parts and Services segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

