Head to Head Comparison: Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Very Good Food and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.30) -0.50 Vital Farms $260.90 million 2.11 $2.43 million ($0.16) -84.44

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food. Vital Farms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Very Good Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.5% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Very Good Food and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food -406.44% -163.04% -71.29% Vital Farms -2.09% -4.15% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Very Good Food and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Very Good Food on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

