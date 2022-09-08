Head to Head Comparison: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 23.91% 16.63% 1.09% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $122.68 million 2.02 $27.30 million $2.72 8.50 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 36 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Waco, Kentucky, and West Virginia. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

