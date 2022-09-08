HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 23.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 13,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,193. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.