Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Harvest One Cannabis Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

About Harvest One Cannabis

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

