Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on HDIUF. TD Securities increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.
Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.
Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Articles
