Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDIUF. TD Securities increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.