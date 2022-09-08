Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 105 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day moving average of $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

