Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

