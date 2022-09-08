Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 107,189 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Starbucks by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 135,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 94,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

