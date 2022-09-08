H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.93

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 315343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.26.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

