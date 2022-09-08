GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.82 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $6,039.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00076403 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.