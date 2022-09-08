Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $3,678.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00295226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001236 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

