Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of GES traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $969.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.