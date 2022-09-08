Guarded Ether Price Hits $1,258.48 (GETH)

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for $1,258.48 or 0.06352094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $9,802.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00856903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016108 BTC.
Guarded Ether Profile
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Guarded Ether Coin Trading
