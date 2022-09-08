Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,550 shares.The stock last traded at $28.75 and had previously closed at $29.33.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $776.58 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

