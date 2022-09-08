Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Volume of $162,220.00

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $162,220.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.62 or 0.08465606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00191315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00296893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00774158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00636701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.